Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 21.7 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $10.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 7,188,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.73.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 414.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 488,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

