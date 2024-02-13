The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. 1,377,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

