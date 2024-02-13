The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

The India Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IFN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 119,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in The India Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

