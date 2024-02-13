The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 13,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,795,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 268,021 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 297,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.