Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $274.98 million and $4.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,447,610,097 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

