Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41.41 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.36 billion and $41.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015322 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,507.60 or 0.99951850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00179947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,657,065 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,621,558.342185 with 3,458,334,373.2749143 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20314105 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $57,177,438.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

