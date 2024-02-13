Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the January 15th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,832. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $6.69.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
