Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,200 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the January 15th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,832. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

