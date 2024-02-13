Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.26 to $0.34 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 5,277,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,296.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,296.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 138.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

