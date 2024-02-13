TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.57-$3.74 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

