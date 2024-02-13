TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $971.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.6 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.570-3.740 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. 4,104,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.