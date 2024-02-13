TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $971.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.6 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.570-3.740 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. 4,104,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,755. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

