Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.
Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,721,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
