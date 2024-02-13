Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Trimble also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.620 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,186. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.