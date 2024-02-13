Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Short Interest Update

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 264,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,607 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 294,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.