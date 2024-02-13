Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00013598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $94.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00139500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79438668 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $92,349,298.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.