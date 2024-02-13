United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 273.1% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCBIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

United Community Banks Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

