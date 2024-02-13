V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires $198,332.55 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V.F. Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE VFC traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,964,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

