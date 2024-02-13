Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $338.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

