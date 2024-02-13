Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VUG traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.45. 1,114,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

