Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.89 million and $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,556,601,969 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,601,967 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

