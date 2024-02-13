Verasity Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $18.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.