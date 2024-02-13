Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0436

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and $12,259.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,136.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00548863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00139436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00259017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00162291 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,720,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

