Vistra (NYSE:VST) & AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Head to Head Survey

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AltC Acquisition and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vistra has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A Vistra $13.73 billion 1.15 -$1.23 billion $3.40 13.00

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AltC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vistra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34% Vistra 9.19% 17.79% 1.84%

Volatility and Risk

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra beats AltC Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 3.5 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.