Vodafone Group Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,554 call options.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 15,058,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

