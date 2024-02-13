Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $180.37 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $180.37 million and $10.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00012991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.41893824 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $11,296,461.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

