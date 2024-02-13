Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.98 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $44.98 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00079455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,652,629 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.