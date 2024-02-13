Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.92

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$213.92 and last traded at C$213.03, with a volume of 299784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$207.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$191.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

