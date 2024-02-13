Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

