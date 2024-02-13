Wells Fargo & Company Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 26,373,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

