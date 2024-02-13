Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 2,523,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
