WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

