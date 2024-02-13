WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,255 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $60,268,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 493,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 410,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 947,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after buying an additional 359,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 446,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,753. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.