WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $601,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 131,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,435. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

