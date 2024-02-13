WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,492 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,220,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,203,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.