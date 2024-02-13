WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,667. The stock has a market cap of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

