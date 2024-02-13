White Pine Capital LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 14,481,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,063,633. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

