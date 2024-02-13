White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, reaching $535.42. 422,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,754. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.50 and a 200 day moving average of $514.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

