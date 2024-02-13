White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,099,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 320,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1765 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

