White Pine Capital LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 574,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.