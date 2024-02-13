White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,082. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

