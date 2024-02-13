White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,197. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

