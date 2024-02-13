White Pine Capital LLC Sells 21,852 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:EPRF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,936 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

