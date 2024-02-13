White Pine Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,524,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,553. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

