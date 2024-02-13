White Pine Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.30. 18,914,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,197,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

