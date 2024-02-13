White Pine Capital LLC Sells 328 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 3,253,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

