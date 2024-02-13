William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $140.75 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 513,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $47,855,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $11.97 on Tuesday, hitting $784.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $810.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.50.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

