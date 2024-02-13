Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00005595 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $352.60 million and $136.78 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,556,799 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 126,164,276.72375488 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.66220405 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $89,209,997.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

