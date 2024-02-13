Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 135,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 126,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NetEase Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 122.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,715 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

