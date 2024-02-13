Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89.

On Monday, December 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $140,080.59.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,129. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

