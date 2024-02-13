ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.7 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.990-1.010 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ ZI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,057,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,088. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.66.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

